Ritchie might be called up to start for Atlanta on Wednesday against the Cubs, Jesus Cano of The Athletic reports.

That would be AJ Smith-Shawver's turn through the rotation, but the team has yet to officially name him the starter, suggesting it is considering other options. Ritchie has been pitching well for Triple-A Gwinnett since being demoted in early August, and over his last six starts he's posted a 2.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB in 33.2 innings. During two September starts, he's produced a dazzling 24:2 K:BB in 12.2 frames.