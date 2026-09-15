Ritchie has been announced as the starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Jesus Cano of The Athletic reports.

Ritchie will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for Wednesday's series finale against Chicago. He'll take the rotation spot of AJ Smith-Shawver, who is now being utilized out of the bullpen. Skipper Walt Weiss also stated after Monday's game that Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) may be headed to the injured list, which could mean a few additional starts for Ritchie down the stretch of the regular season if he fares well Wednesday.