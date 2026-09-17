Ritchie (1-3) took the loss against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings.

Wednesday's start was Ritchie's ninth start in the majors this season and first since Aug. 2 against the Nationals. He proceeded to give up a season-high six runs, all of which came off the bats of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Alex Bregman, including solo homers from each of the Cubs sluggers. Ritchie has a 5.03 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 62.2 innings this season, and he figures to get at least one more turn in Atlanta's rotation after Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Ritchie is tentatively slated to make his next start next week at home against the Reds.