Ritchie (1-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against Miami. He struck out two.

Ritchie performed well through the first five innings, allowing just one run via a solo homer to Heriberto Hernandez in the fourth frame, before unraveling in a three-run sixth inning and being pulled at 87 pitches (56 strikes). Regarded as one of Atlanta's top pitching prospects entering 2026, the 23-year-old has struggled to consistently put things together at the big-league level. Ritchie will close his rookie regular season with a 4.91 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 68:43 K:BB in 73.1 innings (17 appearances).