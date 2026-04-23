Ritchie (1-0) earned the win Thursday over the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

It was an impressive major-league debut for the 22-year-old Ritchie, who needed just 89 pitches to get through seven innings while holding Washington to a pair of solo home runs (one of which came on his first pitch of the game to James Wood). While Ritchie could return to the minors with Spencer Strider (oblique) expected to return next weekend, the rookie made a strong case for a longer look in the rotation. Ritchie posted a stellar 0.99 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB across five starts (27.1 innings) with Triple-A Gwinnett this season.