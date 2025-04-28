Ritchie has posted a 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB through 21 innings over four starts for High-A Rome.

The 21-year-old right-hander is looking to stay healthy this year after making a late-season return from Tommy John surgery in 2024. Ritchie's strikeout rate is down in the early going -- he fanned 48 over 42.1 innings between Single-A and High-A last year -- but he built up to 6.2 innings in his most recent outing April 22, allowing two runs on three hits with a 5:0 K:BB. Atlanta won't rush Ritchie up the ladder, but a promotion to Double-A in the second half wouldn't be surprising if he continues to have success in the South Atlantic League.