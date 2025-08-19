Profar went 3-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Monday's 13-9 loss to the White Sox.

Profar was relatively quiet at the dish after returning from his suspension in July, posting a .709 OPS last month, but he's really starting to pick up steam in August. The journeyman switch hitter now has five career multi-homer games, and he's hit safely in 12 of his last 17 outings. Profar is slashing a robust .297/.444/.641 with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored and four stolen bases over his last 81 plate appearances.