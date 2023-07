Pillar hasn't started a game for Atlanta since June 20, seeing just six plate appearances since.

With Atlanta's starting outfield of Ronald Acuna, Michael Harris and Eddie Rosario all healthy and producing, there's been little work for the team's depth options. Pillar's slashing .252/.284/.485 through 109 PAs on the year with six homers, three steals, 16 runs and 17 RBI.