Pillar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

For the second time in the series, Pillar will cede his spot in the lineup to Marcell Ozuna, who is serving as Atlanta's designated hitter while Eddie Rosario gets a start in left field. Neither Pillar nor Ozuna have offered much production at the dish this season, but since Pillar is the superior defender, he should see the larger share of playing time between the two unless Ozuna starts to heat up with the bat.