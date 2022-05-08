Yates (elbow) tossed a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The session consisted of only fastballs, and Toscano notes that Yates isn't expected to incorporate breaking pitches in his throwing workouts for at least another week. In any case, Yates' ability to get back on the mound represents a step forward for the right-hander, who is attempting to return from March 2021 Tommy John surgery, the second such procedure of his career. Atlanta is still targeting early August for Yates' return from the 60-day injured list.