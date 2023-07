Yates (5-0) picked up the win Sunday over the Brewers, striking out one in a perfect inning of relief.

The right-hander has become the top vulture on MLB's top team, collecting four of his five wins since the beginning of June -- a stretch in which he's posted a 3.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB through 20.2 innings. Yates should retain a high-leverage role over the final months for Atlanta, even if the front office brings in more bullpen reinforcements at the trade deadline.