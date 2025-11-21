default-cbs-image
Atlanta and Dubon avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Friday.

Dubon will avoid going to an arbitration hearing with his new club. The 31-year-old was acquired via trade from the Astros earlier this week and is tentatively slated to open 2026 as Atlanta's starting shortstop. However, further roster additions could push Dubon to a utility role.

