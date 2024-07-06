Fried (7-4) allowed five runs on 11 hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Fried worked through three scoreless frames before beginning to unravel. He gave up three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth. Of the five runs he allowed, four came via a pair of two-run shots from Trea Turner. Fried had given up just three runs over his previous three starts but saw his season ERA jump from 2.91 to 3.18 after Friday's hiccup. His next start is lined up to be in Arizona.