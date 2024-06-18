Fried allowed a run on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out six during the win over Detroit.

Fried worked five scoreless frames until the Tigers finally broke through with a run in the sixth inning. He wasn't very efficient Monday, throwing 60 of 103 pitches for strikes while failing to complete six innings for the second straight outing. Fried dropped his ERA to 3.11 with a 76:27 K:BB through 84 innings. He's currently in line for a tough road matchup with the Yankees this weekend.