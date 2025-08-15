Braves' Michael Harris: Another multi-hit game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a run scored and a stolen base during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Mets.
Harris has been on a tear at the plate recently, notching multiple hits in each of his last six games. Thursday's effort marked his first three-hit game of that stretch, though. He's 13-for-25 (.520) with three home runs and two stolen bases during the streak. On the year, Harris has 13 home runs, 14 steals and a .678 OPS.
