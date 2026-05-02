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Harris (quad) will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and bat fifth Saturday against the Rockies.

Harris missed two consecutive starts due to left quad soreness, but after smacking a pinch-hit two-run homer during Friday's win, he'll receive the green light to rejoin the starting lineup. The 25-year-old is off to a brilliant start this year, slashing .324/.358/.569 with seven homers, 22 RBI, 12 runs and a pair of steals through 31 games.

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