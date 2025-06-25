Harris (elbow) will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Harris was removed in the bottom of the sixth of Tuesday's 7-4 win after being hit in the right elbow by a pitch, but follow-up X-rays revealed no structural damage. The outfielder apparently isn't contending with much soreness or discomfort either, as Atlanta felt comfortable enough having Harris re-enter the lineup Wednesday. Harris heads into Wednesday's contest having gone just 3-for-35 (.086 average) with no walks and nine strikeouts over his last 10 games.