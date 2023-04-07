Harris exited Thursday's game with lower back tightness.
Harris was pulled in the fourth inning from the matchup against the Padres, though the team deemed his exit precautionary. Assuming further evaluation reveals nothing more serious, Harris should have a chance to return at some point during Atlanta's weekend series against San Diego. Sam Hilliard took over in center field in Harris' place.
More News
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Steals first bag of 2023•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Back in starting lineup•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Pops first spring homer•