Harris went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI in a 7-5 victory versus the Mets on Wednesday.

It's been a struggle in 2023 for Harris, but for one night at least he looked every bit the dynamic player that won NL Rookie of the Year honors last season. Harris was instrumental Wednesday in leading Atlanta to a comeback win, doubling home a run to tie the score in the sixth inning and producing the game-winning runs with a two-run shot to center field in the eighth. This was just his third multi-hit game of the season, and the three RBI were the most he's logged in a contest so far this year. Harris had been mired in a 3-for-29, 12-strikeout stretch coming into the game, and he's still slashing a paltry .181/.261/.291 overall.