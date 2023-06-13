Harris went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Tigers.

Harris ripped a solo shot in the eighth inning and also stole his sixth base of the year. After posting a dreadful .490 OPS through 38 games, he's improved his season line to .205/.278/.329 with a hot week. Over his last six games, Harris has gone 10-for-23 (.435) with four extra-base hits.