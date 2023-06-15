Harris went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, a stolen base, three runs scored and four RBI during a 10-7 win over the Tigers in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

While he followed up that effort with an 0-for-4 showing in the nightcap, it was still another sign that Harris has finally shaken out of the slump that he's been in since returning from the injured list in late April. Over his last eight games, the 22-year-old has gone 14-for-31 (.452) with four multi-hit performances, three doubles, three home runs, two steals, seven runs and eight RBI.