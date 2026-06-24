Braves' Michael Harris: Knocks three hits from leadoff spot

Harris went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to San Diego.

Harris was in the leadoff spot for the third time this season, all of which have come since June 10. He's had a couple of bouts of back tightness in June, but he's hit well this month when available, going 18-for-56 (.321) over his last 15 games. The outfielder is batting .310 with an .863 OPS, 14 home runs, four stolen bases, 42 RBI, 37 runs scored and 13 doubles through 72 contests this season.