Harris could need a trip to the 10-day injured list if he doesn't experience improvement with his left quadriceps tightness, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Harris had to miss a game last week after his quad tightened up on him, and it appears the leg issue was the reason for his absence from Thursday's lineup versus the Tigers, as well. Atlanta hopes to be able to use Harris as its designated hitter during its nine-game road trip that begins Friday, but the club might opt to IL him instead if he's not feeling better. If Harris has to miss time, Eli White would be in line for regular reps in center field.