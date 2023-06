Albies went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a walk in Thursday's 13-10 extra-inning win against the Mets.

Coming into Albies' 10th-inning at-bat, he was the only one of Atlanta's starters without a hit in the contest. The second baseman wiped away that narrative with a three-run shot off Tommy Hunter to send his team home with a win. Albies has gone deep three times in his past four games, slashing .412/.474/.941 with six RBI, five runs and a stolen base over that span.