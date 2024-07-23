Lopez (7-4) took the loss against the Reds on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Lopez allowed four earned runs for the first time all season in his second consecutive loss. He generated 13 swinging strikes on 85 pitches but also yielded nine hard-hit balls and saw his ERA rise above two runs for the first time this year. The 30-year-old still leads all starting pitchers with a 2.12 mark to go along with a 1.19 WHIP and 100:36 K:BB across 101.2 innings. He will try to rebound in a road matchup with the Mets this weekend.