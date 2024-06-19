Lopez (5-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Tigers, allowing seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

It's the second straight scoreless outing for Lopez, though he failed to make it through six innings for just the second time in his last six starts. The 30-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to a remarkable 1.57 with a 1.08 WHIP and 76:23 K:BB across 74.1 innings this year. Lopez is currently lined up for a road matchup with the Cardinals early next week in his next start.