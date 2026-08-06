Braves' Robert Suarez: Not yet ramping up throwing program

Suarez (forearm) has yet to increase the intensity of his throwing program as Atlanta takes a cautious approach with his recovery, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran reliever began playing catch right after the All-Star break, but he hasn't progressed beyond that yet. "The philosophy there is we want him to be 100% pain-free before he starts to ramp up again," manager Walt Weiss said Wednesday. "At this point of the season, we just can't afford a setback. If he were to have a setback, his season is probably over. So we're just really making sure he's 100% when he steps on the mound again so he can sprint to the finish line." Suarez hasn't seen game action since June 19, and given the length of his absence, a best-case scenario for his return might see him come off the IL in late August.