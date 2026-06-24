Braves' Robert Suarez: Nursing tight forearm

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said after Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Padres in 10 innings that Suarez wasn't available due to forearm tightness, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The injury explains why Atlanta didn't turn to Suarez as a setup man when the team held a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Suarez last pitched Friday, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings and 28 pitches in a win over the Brewers. Weiss downplayed any concern about Suarez's forearm issue, noting that the right-hander could be ready to return to his usual late-inning relief role in Wednesday's series finale.