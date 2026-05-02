Suarez earned the save Friday against the Rockies, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Suarez entered the game with a two-run lead after Atlanta scored two runs in the top of the ninth, and he needed 17 pitches (12 strikes) to get the job done. Even though Suarez gave up a one-out single to Brenton Doyle, he closed the door by retiring Edouard Julien and Mickey Moniak. Suarez has gone 4-for-4 in save chances this season and should continue to have elite fantasy upside as long as Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) remains on the injured list. Since converting his first save April 18 against the Phillies, Suarez has a 0.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with a 6:1 K:BB in six innings and six appearances.