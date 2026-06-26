Braves' Robert Suarez: Placed on injured list

Atlanta placed Suarez on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with right elbow inflammation.

Suarez hasn't pitched since last Friday due to what was originally described as forearm tightness, though further evaluation has since determined that the 35-year-old is dealing with an elbow issue. It remains unknown whether his injury is due to a structural issue, but more information about his return timeline could come out in the near future. Hurston Waldrep was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.