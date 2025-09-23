Acuna went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and three walks in Monday's 11-5 win over Washington.

Acuna answered Nasim Nunez's leadoff homer in the first inning with a solo shot of his own to even the score, then was pitched around the rest of the night, drawing three walks for the fourth time this season. While Atlanta's year has fallen short of expectations, the star right fielder has continued to produce when healthy, slashing .285/.415/.508 with 12 doubles, 19 homers and 39 RBI in 90 games.