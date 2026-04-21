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Acuna (hand) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Nationals.

Acuna exited Monday's contest after being struck in the left hand by a pitch, but he's back in the lineup a day later after X-rays came back negative. The 28-year-old outfielder has a .304/.418/.500 slash line with four doubles, a triple, a homer, two steals, three RBI and nine runs in his past 12 games as he's bounced back from a slow start to the campaign.

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