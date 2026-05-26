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Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach: Begins throwing program

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Schwellenbach (elbow) has begun throwing on flat ground, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schwellenbach began his throwing progression last week, per Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal, and did some more light tossing at Fenway Park pregame Tuesday. Atlanta has already ruled Schwellenbach out through the All-Star break, and a clear timetable won't be available until he starts ramping things up. Schwellenbach underwent surgery in February to remove bone spurs from his right elbow.

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