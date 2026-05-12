Schwellenbach (elbow) received a positive update when evaluated last week and is expected to start a throwing program soon, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander has already been ruled out for the first half of the season while recovering from surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. Still, starting up a throwing program is a major step in Schwellenbach's rehab progression. He'll likely ramp up his throwing slowly once officially cleared before returning to mound.