Schwellenbach is listed as Atlanta's starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Orioles in Baltimore.

He will be matched up against former college teammate Cade Povich in a battle between two of the top pitching prospects in both organizations. Schwellenbach hasn't looked sharp in his first two major-league outings, allowing a total of nine runs over 9.2 innings in losses to the Nationals and Red Sox. The young righty's future still looks bright, but he'll be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes Wednesday in a tough matchup.