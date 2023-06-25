D'Arnaud went 4-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 win against Cincinnati.

The second-through-fifth hitters in Atlanta's lineup each had multiple hits, and d'Arnaud led the charge with four knocks, including a second-inning solo shot that opened the scoring. It was the second four-hit game of the campaign for the backstop, with the other coming March 30 against Washington. D'Arnaud has started at catcher in five straight games while Sean Murphy (hamstring) has been on the shelf, and he's batted .333 (7-for-21) with two homers and four RBI over that span.