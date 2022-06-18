D'Arnaud isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs.
D'Arnaud went 0-for-3 during Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field and will be held out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. William Contreras is starting behind the plate and batting fifth.
More News
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Sits in favor of Contreras•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Second straight start behind plate•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Pops homer in win•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: On bench for second straight•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting another game•