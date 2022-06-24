D'Arnaud isn't starting Friday against the Dodgers.
D'Arnaud will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a strikeout in Thursday's win over San Francisco. William Contreras is starting behind the plate and batting sixth.
