D'Arnaud (lower leg) is starting at catcher and batting seventh against the Mets on Monday.
The catcher will be back in the lineup for the first time since Aug. 6 after a lower leg injury. Since the All-Star break, d'Arnaud has produced a .226 average with two doubles, two RBI and four runs over 31 at-bats in nine games.
