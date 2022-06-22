D'Arnaud isn't starting Wednesday's game against San Francisco.
D'Arnaud drew starts in the last three games and went 3-for-13 with two homers, four RBI, three runs and three strikeouts. William Contreras is starting behind the plate and batting fifth.
