Davidson will start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Davidson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, and the team later revealed that Huascar Ynoa will miss at least two months after he broke his hand Sunday. As a result, Davidson will take the mound for Tuesday's matchup, while the rest of Atlanta's starters will get an extra day of rest. Bryse Wilson and Kyle Wright could also be options to fill in as starters in the coming months, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
More News
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Returns to majors•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Great start to Triple-A season•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Back to alternate training site•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Called up Wednesday•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Returns to alternate site•