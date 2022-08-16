Grissom went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 13-1 rout of the Mets.

The rookie hit eighth in the lineup but still carved out his share of the offensive eruption by Atlanta. Grissom, like Michael Harris before him, has provided a jolt of energy to the NL East squad since his promotion, going 9-for-21 (.429) through his first six big-league games with two doubles, two homers, four RBI, eight runs, a steal and a 3:5 BB:K -- not bad for a 21-year-old who had only 22 games of experience above High-A prior to making his MLB debut.