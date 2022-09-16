Grissom, who is not in Friday's lineup against the Phillies, will see time in the outfield corners, at second base and at designated hitter over the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Ozzie Albies is making his long-awaited return Friday at second base, so Atlanta will have to get creative with ways of getting Grissom the playing time he deserves. The 21-year-old rookie has played exclusively at the keystone in the majors, but he has the athleticism to be able to handle left field, and he should start at second base on days when Atlanta gives Albies the nod at designated hitter.