Brujan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Brujan made three starts over a five-game stretch from last Saturday through Thursday, but he wasn't included in the lineup at any point during the three-game series in Cleveland after Ronald Acuna (calf) made his return from the injured list. So long as Atlanta's regular outfield trio of Acuna, Michael Harris and Jurickson Profar remains healthy, Brujan will likely be in line for sporadic playing time.