Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Absent from Game 3 lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaughn is not in the lineup Wednesday for Game 3 of NLDS versus the Cubs.
Vaughn started at first base in each of the first two games of the series, hitting a home run in Game 2 and reaching base four times across the two contests. However, he will begin Wednesday's game on the bench as the Brewers give a start to Jake Bauers at first base.
