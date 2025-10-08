default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vaughn is not in the lineup Wednesday for Game 3 of NLDS versus the Cubs.

Vaughn started at first base in each of the first two games of the series, hitting a home run in Game 2 and reaching base four times across the two contests. However, he will begin Wednesday's game on the bench as the Brewers give a start to Jake Bauers at first base.

More News