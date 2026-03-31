Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Undergoes hamate bone surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaughn underwent successful left hamate bone surgery Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Vaughn suffered the injury Opening Day and landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after tests revealed a fracture. The Brewers hope he will be ready to return around mid-May. Jake Bauers and Gary Sanchez will handle first base for the Brewers while Vaughn is sidelined.
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