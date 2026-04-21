Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Vaughn (hand) has started swinging a bat, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Vaughn is just over three weeks removed from left hamate bone surgery and has finally taken a significant step in the rehab process. He will require some rehab at-bats before rejoining the Brewers' active roster, but it's unclear when he might be ready to begin a rehab assignment. Vaughn hopes to be activated by early - to mid-May.