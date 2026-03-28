The Brewers placed Vaughn on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a hamate fracture in his left hand.

Vaughn made an early exit from Thursday's game against the White Sox after hitting a single in the sixth inning, and imaging revealed a fracture afterwards. He's slated to undergo surgery Monday and will miss roughly 4-6 weeks. Jake Bauers and Gary Sanchez will be in the mix for starts at first base whie Vaughn is out, and Jeferson Quero will come up from Triple-A Nashville to offer depth at catcher when Sanchez starts at first.