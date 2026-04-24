Vaughn (hand) began hitting on the field Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Vaughn was cleared to begin swinging a bat earlier in the week, and he has now started to hit for the first time since undergoing surgery in late March to address a fractured hamate bone. He's slated to visit a doctor Tuesday, at which point he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment and remain on track for an early-to-mid-May return.