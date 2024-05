The Brewers recalled Blalock from Double-A Biloxi on Monday.

Blalock will skip over the Triple-A level and go straight to the big leagues after collecting a 2.27 ERA and 29:7 K:BB over 35.2 innings. The 23-year-old has been used as a starter in the minors, but if he makes his major-league debut during this stint, it would appear likely to come in relief.